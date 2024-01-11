Barbados PM Amplifies Commitment to Children’s Learning with Hearing Project Expansion

In a significant stride towards addressing learning barriers in Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has affirmed her commitment to dismantle physical and psychological hurdles impeding children’s academic progress. This pledge gained momentum with the recent expansion of the Ellen Steinbok Hearing Project, an initiative by the Rotary Club of Barbados West.

Expanding the Horizons of Auditory Testing

Previously, the project has been conducting annual auditory tests for Infants B children across the nation. Now, in a bid to broaden its impact, the initiative will extend its services to include Class 4 students. This expansion is set to provide early identification of hearing and speech impediments, thereby enabling timely interventions.

Driving Community Engagement

In her address at the Ministry of Education launch, Prime Minister Mottley underscored the importance of community involvement in the success of such initiatives. She emphasized the need for a collective effort, acknowledging that the project’s success hinges on the community’s commitment to the cause.

Barbados: A Leader in Children’s Health

Prime Minister Mottley also drew attention to Barbados’ leadership role in confronting hearing and speech challenges among children. She reiterated the significance of accurate diagnosis in driving effective interventions and stressed the country’s dedication to this cause. The Prime Minister’s commitment to these issues underpins Barbados’ determination to create a conducive learning environment for all children, irrespective of their physical or psychological challenges. Her words serve as a strong reminder of the country’s resolve to lead the way in children’s health and education.