en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm

Health officials in Barbados have confirmed a single case of leprosy on the island. The patient, currently under treatment, is expected to conclude the process within a few months. This case is a follow-up to a previous one reported in 2022, according to the records of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Barbados Responds to Leprosy Concerns

In response to a query from Barbados Today regarding the nation’s leprosy status, the health authorities confirmed the case. This inquiry arose in the wake of a report highlighting a significant increase in leprosy cases in neighboring St Lucia. St Lucia reported 11 new cases, marking a 120 per cent leap from 2020 to 2023.

National Plan for Leprosy Elimination

While the recent confirmation of a leprosy case might raise eyebrows, Barbadian health officials have emphasized that there is no cause for public concern. There is no widespread outbreak, and the current case is effectively managed. To further alleviate concerns, Barbados has devised a national plan aimed at eradicating the disease from the island.

Leprosy: A Historical Concern for Barbados

Leprosy, historically, was a significant issue in Barbados. The disease’s disfiguring nature led to the establishment of a leper colony for the isolation of those affected. This single case of leprosy, while noteworthy, is being effectively handled, ensuring the safety and health of Barbadian citizens.

0
Barbados Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
12 seconds
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
42 seconds
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
1 min
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
2 mins
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
2 mins
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
2 mins
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
2 mins
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
2 mins
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app