Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations

In a significant development in Barbados, the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2023 has introduced modifications to the license renewal process for senior drivers. The Acting Chief Licensing Officer, Treca McCarthy-Broomes, announced a change in the requirements for drivers aged between 70 and 74 years. In a move to simplify the procedure, these drivers will no longer need to submit a medical certificate to the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) for license renewal.

Easing the Process for Elderly Drivers

In a bid to make the process more accessible for elderly drivers, the new regulations stipulate that drivers aged 75 to 84 must provide a medical certificate every two years, while those aged 85 and above must do so annually. The amendment aims to facilitate the renewal process for senior drivers, offering both online and in-person renewal options.

Online Renewals in Testing Phase

While the online renewal system is currently under testing, it provides one-year payments through EZPay.gov.bb. However, full implementation of the online system is still underway. Until then, senior drivers can also complete payments at any branch of the Barbados Revenue Authority and subsequently visit the BLA to collect their updated driving license card.

