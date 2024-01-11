en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:55 pm EST
Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations

In a significant development in Barbados, the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2023 has introduced modifications to the license renewal process for senior drivers. The Acting Chief Licensing Officer, Treca McCarthy-Broomes, announced a change in the requirements for drivers aged between 70 and 74 years. In a move to simplify the procedure, these drivers will no longer need to submit a medical certificate to the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) for license renewal.

Easing the Process for Elderly Drivers

In a bid to make the process more accessible for elderly drivers, the new regulations stipulate that drivers aged 75 to 84 must provide a medical certificate every two years, while those aged 85 and above must do so annually. The amendment aims to facilitate the renewal process for senior drivers, offering both online and in-person renewal options.

Online Renewals in Testing Phase

While the online renewal system is currently under testing, it provides one-year payments through EZPay.gov.bb. However, full implementation of the online system is still underway. Until then, senior drivers can also complete payments at any branch of the Barbados Revenue Authority and subsequently visit the BLA to collect their updated driving license card.

New Rules to Promote Higher Density and Reduce Parking Requirements

Alongside the revised renewal process, the Act also brings into force sections that aim to promote higher density and reduce parking requirements near transit stations. The orders in Council enact regulations and designations related to transit-oriented areas, transit stations, and minimum permitted densities and heights for different land tiers. The Act includes a Policy Manual released by the provincial government to provide guidance for local governments, developers, and property owners.

0
Barbados Health Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
2 hours ago
Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience
Barbados, a Caribbean paradise with a coastline under threat from climate change, has secured a US$50 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This significant financial infusion is focused on enhancing the country’s climate resilience, particularly in its vulnerable coastal areas. The objective is to mitigate the risks associated with erosion and flooding, thereby
Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
12 hours ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
12 hours ago
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
3 hours ago
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
U.S. Strengthens Diplomatic Relations with New Ambassador to Barbados
4 hours ago
U.S. Strengthens Diplomatic Relations with New Ambassador to Barbados
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
4 hours ago
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
11 seconds
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
39 seconds
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
3 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
3 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
3 mins
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
4 mins
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
4 mins
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
4 mins
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
5 mins
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
51 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app