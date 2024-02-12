Baptist Memorial Health Care Expands in Mid-South Region with 10 New Urgent Care Centers

Baptist Memorial Health Care fortifies Mid-South region with 10 new urgent care centers

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, Baptist Memorial Health Care has unveiled 10 new urgent care centers across the Mid-South region. This strategic expansion includes locations in Bartlett, Collierville, Batesville, Columbus, Horn Lake, Starkville, West Point, Tupelo, Wynne, and Jackson, Tennessee.

A Joint Venture for Better Healthcare

This monumental initiative is a joint venture partnership with Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers, a renowned name in the urgent care industry. The collaboration promises to deliver top-notch healthcare services to the residents of the Mid-South region.

The urgent care centers aim to address non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses, and urgent conditions, providing much-needed relief to the region's overburdened emergency departments.

Accessible and Affordable Care

The new centers will operate seven days a week, ensuring round-the-clock availability for patients. They will accept most insurance plans and welcome walk-ins, offering the convenience of scheduling same-day or next-day appointments online or via telemedicine.

Dr. Jason Little, CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, "These centers are a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to our communities. We are proud to partner with Urgent Team and look forward to serving the healthcare needs of the Mid-South region."

A Step Towards the Future

The opening of a new location in Germantown, scheduled for March, marks another milestone in this ambitious project. With these centers, Baptist Memorial Health Care and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers are redefining the landscape of urgent care in the Mid-South region.

By offering high-quality, patient-centered care, these centers aim to make a real difference in the lives of those they serve. As Dr. Little puts it, "We're not just building urgent care centers; we're building a healthier future for our communities."

The opening of these centers is a beacon of hope for the residents of the Mid-South region, promising a future where high-quality healthcare is within everyone's reach.

In a world where the demand for urgent care continues to rise, Baptist Memorial Health Care and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers are leading the charge in making this essential service more accessible, affordable, and efficient.

With their combined expertise and commitment to patient care, these centers are set to become a trusted healthcare resource for the communities they serve.

As the Mid-South region welcomes these new urgent care centers, it's clear that the future of healthcare is here, and it's looking brighter than ever.