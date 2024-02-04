Baptist Health Louisville Launches Heart Month with 'Have a Heart Clinic' Event

On Saturday, Baptist Health Louisville marked the start of American Heart Month with a community event hosted by the 'Have a Heart Clinic'. This free health fair was not just an opportunistic moment to conduct cardiovascular screenings but also a platform for heart health awareness. It was an event in the heart of Kentucky, addressing the heart of the problem - heart disease - the leading cause of death across the areas served by Baptist Health.

'Have a Heart Clinic' and Its Community Impact

The 'Have a Heart Clinic' is a non-profit organization that stands out for its commitment to providing healthcare services to the uninsured and underinsured populations in Louisville. By hosting the health fair, the clinic underscored its ongoing commitment to heart health and its efforts to prevent heart disease through education and accessible healthcare services.

Prevention: The Key to Battling Heart Disease

The health fair offered attendees an array of cardiovascular screenings that included checks for blood pressure, heart rate, and heart rhythm. However, the event transcended the usual confines of a health fair, with its emphasis on prevention and education on heart disease. Dr. Michael Imburgia, the founder of the Have a Heart Clinic, stressed the importance of preventing heart disease, echoing the sentiment that prevention is better than cure.

Heart Health: A Lasting Impact

Dr. Imburgia's emphasis on prevention isn't just about dealing with the immediate issue at hand but about making a lasting impact in the community. By providing services to Louisville’s uninsured and underinsured, the clinic is helping to shape a future where heart disease no longer holds the grim title of being the number one killer. As American Heart Month continues, events like this serve as a reminder of the importance of heart health, and the role we all have to play in keeping our hearts healthy.