Baptist Health College Little Rock Appoints Joel Hicks as New President

Baptist Health College Little Rock, a prominent institution offering numerous programs of study in nursing and allied health, has marked a new chapter in its leadership. Joel Hicks, EdD, RT(R), has assumed the position of president, effective from February 5.

An Experienced Educator and Practitioner

Hicks is no stranger to the world of academia and healthcare. His extensive experience includes a significant tenure as the dean of the College of Nursing and School of Allied Health at Northwestern State University in Louisiana. There, he managed a multitude of programs across various campuses, a testament to his versatility and leadership skills.

Beyond his administrative abilities, Hicks brings a strong background in hands-on medical practice to the table. His specialization lies in diagnostic and cardiac imaging, a field where he has served for nearly two decades, predominantly in a heart catheterization lab. This blend of education and practical experience equips Hicks with a unique perspective and understanding of both realms.

A Vision for Baptist Health College Little Rock

Joel Hicks' commitment to education goes beyond his professional roles. He firmly believes in fostering strong working relationships within higher education circles, a belief stemming from his extensive clinical experience. This conviction is set to influence his approach at Baptist Health College Little Rock, where he aims to enhance the educational quality for students.

Hicks holds several degrees in radiologic sciences, underlining his academic prowess. Adding to his credentials is a Doctor of Education in Developmental Education from Grambling State University. His academic and professional journey mirrors the mission of Baptist Health College Little Rock, making him a fitting choice for the role.

A New Chapter

With Hicks at the helm, Baptist Health College Little Rock is set to embark on a new journey. His experience, vision, and commitment to education are expected to drive the institution forward, fostering a nurturing environment for future healthcare professionals. As part of the larger Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the college plays a crucial role in shaping the healthcare landscape, now under the guidance of a leader with profound expertise in the field.