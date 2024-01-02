Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year’s Resolutions

As the New Year unfolds in Baltimore, health experts and parents alike are emphasizing the importance of incorporating fitness into children’s daily routines. Dr. Jay Lee, a pediatric sports medicine specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, champions this cause, suggesting that parents can play a pivotal role in fostering healthier habits for their children.

Significance of Regular Exercise for Children

Dr. Lee underscores the importance of encouraging daily physical activity for children, even amidst cold weather. Regular exercise is crucial for children’s muscle strength, coordination, and bone density. Moreover, it significantly contributes to their overall health. The doctor advises between 30 to 60 minutes of exercise on most days, highlighting that significant bone density is developed before the age of 20, making it a vital aspect of a child’s health.

Parental Influence and Children’s Health

Shannon Svikhart, a local parent, echoes Dr. Lee’s sentiments. For her, prioritizing exercise for her family’s mental and physical well-being is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather. Even frigid temperatures don’t hinder her family’s outdoor activities, such as walks or playtime on swings. Similarly, Carey Appold, another Baltimore parent, shares how regular exercise has been beneficial for her children’s motor-planning issues. Activities like biking and outdoor vacations have become integral to her family’s routine.

Endorsements from Health Associations

The American Heart Association is also in support of limiting sedentary screen time for children and promoting their involvement in sports and other extracurricular activities. The Association believes parents setting a positive example by actively participating in physical activities themselves can significantly influence their children to adopt active lifestyles.

As we step into the New Year, the emphasis remains on the importance of fitness in children’s lives and the role parents play in fostering these habits. After all, a healthy child grows into a healthy adult, and physical fitness is a fundamental part of that journey.