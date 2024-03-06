Baltimore Community Battles Rise of Crematoriums Over Health Concerns

Baltimore metro residents are in a fierce struggle to halt the proliferation of crematoriums in their neighborhoods, citing significant health risks.

Key community figures, including Lisa Polyak from Govans, have voiced concerns about the unregulated burning of human remains and materials like implants or prosthetics, which they believe poses a threat to public health. "There's a gap, there's a gap in regulation that MDE hasn't addressed yet," Polyak stated, highlighting the regulatory deficiencies at the heart of this issue.

Community Mobilization Against Crematoriums

Residents across the Baltimore metro area have united in their efforts to oppose the establishment of new crematoriums. Their mobilization is a response to fears that emissions from the cremation process, particularly the incineration of synthetic materials found in implants and prosthetics, could have detrimental health effects. This grassroots movement has seen community members attend town hall meetings, launch petitions, and engage with local media to draw attention to their cause.

Regulatory Gaps and Health Risks

The core of the community's concern lies in what they identify as a significant oversight in current regulatory frameworks. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), according to activists like Polyak, has not yet addressed the specific risks associated with crematorium emissions. This lack of regulation has left communities feeling vulnerable, fearing exposure to potentially toxic pollutants without adequate protection or recourse.

Seeking Solutions and Legislative Action

In their quest for resolution, community members are calling for legislative action to fill the regulatory void. They urge state and local authorities to implement stricter guidelines on the operation of crematoriums, including comprehensive environmental impact assessments and more stringent emission controls. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the health and safety of Baltimore's residents are not compromised by industry practices that have not been thoroughly evaluated for their public health implications.

The battle against the rise of crematoriums in Baltimore neighborhoods underscores a broader issue of environmental justice and public health. As this community-led movement gains momentum, it challenges lawmakers and regulators to consider the unintended consequences of industry practices on human health and the environment. The outcome of this struggle could set a precedent for how such concerns are addressed in the future, not just in Baltimore, but nationwide.