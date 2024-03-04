Balochistan Hosts Workshop to Forge National Health Protection Plan 2024-2028

On Monday, a pivotal three-day consultative workshop commenced in Balochistan, marking a significant step towards the formulation of the National Action Plan (NAP) for Health Protection for the years 2024-2028. Spearheaded by Additional Director Health, Dr. Faheem Khan, the workshop aims to address the multifaceted challenges of health protection within the region, emphasizing the necessity for a collaborative approach to enhance health security.

Initiating Collaborative Efforts for Health Security

Dr. Khan underscored the importance of the workshop as a platform for collective efforts to tackle health protection challenges in Balochistan. Participants are set to deliberate on the action plan of the Balochistan Health Department under the overarching National Action Plan for Health Security, focusing on the implementation of international health regulations. This would necessitate capacity building across 19 different sectors, encompassing biological hazards, biochemical events, natural disasters, and disease control measures such as border management and air pollution.

Adopting an All-Hazards Approach

Dr. Amir Akram from UNICEF highlighted the development of the project under a health agenda that adopts an all-hazards approach, integrating elements of veterinary science, climate change, health, and food safety. This comprehensive approach also addresses health, chemical, radiological, environmental, natural or human-induced hazards, and climate change. Additionally, Chief Center for Disease Control Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, shared insights on the national action plan established for health security at the national level, emphasizing the crucial role of the Balochistan Health Department in its implementation.

Formulating the Provincial Action Plan

Under the guidance of Dr. Faheem Khan, the Balochistan Health Department is poised to play a vital role in shaping the National Action Plan for Health Protection 2024-2028. The workshop, attended by prominent figures such as Chief Executive National Institute of Health Dr. Sulaiman and Technical Advisor Ministry of Health Dr. Safiullah, aims to facilitate the development of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security. The Department of Health is committed to refining its future strategy in light of the workshop's outcomes, striving to enhance health security in the region.

As the consultative workshop unfolds, it becomes evident that a cohesive and well-coordinated effort is essential to address the complex health challenges faced by Balochistan. By developing a comprehensive action plan that aligns with international health regulations and embraces an all-hazards approach, Balochistan sets a precedent for health security initiatives. This workshop not only signifies a step forward in strengthening the health infrastructure of the region but also serves as a testament to the power of collaborative action in the face of adversity.