Balochistan Government Reiterates Commitment to Public Health

In a recent monthly review meeting of the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), the Balochistan government reaffirmed its dedication to providing free medicines and medical facilities to the public. This commitment will be realized through a network of primary health centers and government hospitals across the region.

Advertisment

Commitment to Public Health

This priority was highlighted by Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi, Ijaz Sarwar. Present at the meeting were several health officials, including Dr. Rukhsana Magsi, Tanveer Ahmed Buledi, and Dr. Azhar Hussain Magsi. District Support Manager PPHI, Tanveer Ahmad Buledi, gave an extensive briefing on the current status of medical aid provision in the district's primary health centers.

Maintaining Standards and Etiquettes

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner Ijaz Sarwar stressed on the importance of attendance and dedication among health department staff, including doctors and paramedics. He urged them to view their roles as a sacred duty, dedicated to the well-being of their fellow citizens.

Sarwar called for the avoidance of negligence and laziness in official duties. He encouraged staff to perform their roles with utmost courtesy, thereby ensuring the provision of better medical assistance to the people.

Government's Emergency Response

Efforts are being made on an emergency basis to ensure that disadvantaged populations fully benefit from these health initiatives. The government's response signifies its commitment to public health and the well-being of its citizens. The emphasis on regular attendance and the performance of duties by healthcare staff underlines the importance the government is placing on this initiative.