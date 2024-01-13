en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali’s Rising Popularity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali’s Rising Popularity

As Bali’s popularity continues to surge among solo travelers, so does the growing concern over ‘Bali belly’ or travelers’ diarrhea. This condition, typically caused by bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter in food and water, can also be triggered by viruses like Rotavirus or Norovirus. Striking with unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, bloating, stomach cramps, fever, and dehydration, it often leaves tourists in discomfort within the first week of their visit, as their bodies acclimate to the new environment and its distinct bacterial flora.

‘Bali Belly’ on Social Media

With the rise of social media platforms, especially TikTok, travelers are increasingly sharing their experiences with Bali belly. Some posts serve as cautionary tales, deterring potential visitors from choosing Bali as a destination. This illness has come to the forefront of discussions, with many warning about its severity and the impact it can have on a holiday.

Preventing ‘Bali Belly’

Health professionals, such as NHS GP Dr. Hana Patel and London-based dietician Reema Patel, suggest several precautions to mitigate the risk of Bali belly. These include consuming thoroughly cooked meat and seafood, abstaining from tap water, ice cubes, and raw foods, and maintaining good hygiene practices like frequent handwashing. While over-the-counter medications can help alleviate symptoms, in severe cases, antibiotics may be prescribed.

The Impact of COVID-19

The rise in Bali belly concerns among tourists coincides with the emergence of a new strain of COVID in Indonesia, with neighboring Singapore also reporting a high number of cases. The surge in COVID cases has prompted health officials to urge people to wear masks for their protection and the safety of others. The ongoing pandemic continues to affect businesses globally, shutting down operations and causing a spike in hospitalizations and respiratory infections in certain regions.

Despite these challenges, experts reassure that with the right precautions, the risk of contracting Bali belly can be significantly lowered, allowing for a more enjoyable travel experience.

0
Health Indonesia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
The morning of an ordinary day turned extraordinary for Tracell Anderson and Gireg Evans as they welcomed their twin babies, Kenyah and Kyah Anderson, under rather unusual circumstances. Instead of a hospital room, the twins found their first glimpse of the world on the side of Tommy Fox Road in St. David’s, inside an ambulance
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event
13 mins ago
Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
14 mins ago
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
3 mins ago
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
8 mins ago
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
9 mins ago
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Latest Headlines
World News
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
5 seconds
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
6 seconds
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
9 seconds
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
10 seconds
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
13 seconds
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
32 seconds
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
49 seconds
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
51 seconds
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
1 min
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app