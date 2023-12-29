en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Balancing Work and Sleep: Nike CEO’s Personal Experiment and the Role of Tech Innovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST
Balancing Work and Sleep: Nike CEO’s Personal Experiment and the Role of Tech Innovations

In the wake of escalating workplace demands, corporate leaders like Nike’s CEO, John Donahoe, are experimenting with innovative ways to balance their work-life and health. At the recent CNBC CEO Council Summit, Donahoe shared his personal method of managing sleep, an often overlooked yet crucial aspect of productivity and wellness.

Sleep: Quantity or Quality?

Donahoe’s approach to sleep is unconventional. Instead of adhering to the widely accepted nightly quota, he aims for an aggregate of 70 hours of sleep over a 10-day period. While this method seems to work for him, it may not be universally applicable, given the individual variations in sleep requirements. Sleep science advocates for adults to aim for seven hours of sleep per night, stressing the importance of following one’s circadian rhythm.

Role of Technology in Sleep Management

The rise of technology has been instrumental in aiding individuals to better manage their sleep patterns. Devices like smartwatches and applications such as Circadian have emerged as valuable tools, helping individuals track and adjust their sleep patterns according to their internal clocks. These technological innovations are part of a broader trend towards personalized health recommendations, encompassing mental well-being and creating a culture of health in the workplace.

Sleep and Workplace Wellness

Insufficient sleep can exacerbate chronic physical and mental illnesses, underlining the critical link between rest and health. Prioritizing sleep can enhance focus, boost morale, reduce absenteeism, and increase overall productivity. However, the use of technology in wellness programs introduces challenges, such as data privacy and the digital divide among employees. As the future of workplace wellness lies in continued innovation and integration of technology, it’s equally important to balance it with a human touch.

In conclusion, the overarching message from sleep experts is to prioritize rest, and to understand one’s unique sleep requirements rather than adopting generalized sleep solutions. As workplace demands continue to evolve, so must our approach to wellness, embracing both technological advancements and traditional wisdom.

0
Business Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fine Wine: The Latest Trend in Alternative Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Investor Strategies Amid Soaring Stock Market: Expert Insights

By BNN Correspondents

UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead ...
@Business · 4 mins
UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand

By Hadeel Hashem

Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand
American Credit Card Debt Crosses $1 Trillion: Consumer Resilience and Economic Outlook

By Muhammad Jawad

American Credit Card Debt Crosses $1 Trillion: Consumer Resilience and Economic Outlook
Fantasy Musical ‘Wonka’ Tops North American Box Office Amid a Lackluster Year for Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Fantasy Musical 'Wonka' Tops North American Box Office Amid a Lackluster Year for Film Industry
Investor Outlook for 2024: A Promising Year Ahead

By Dil Bar Irshad

Investor Outlook for 2024: A Promising Year Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
25 seconds
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
58 seconds
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
2 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
2 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
2 mins
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
2 mins
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
3 mins
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
4 mins
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
58 seconds
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app