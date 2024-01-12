en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu

In a time when health is increasingly being linked to dietary habits, dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu has put forth a list of meals that individuals should consider incorporating into their diet for optimal health. These meals, designed to provide balanced nutrition, are set to support various aspects of health such as immune function, weight management, and chronic disease prevention.

Nutritional Diversity and Superfoods

Owusu emphasizes the importance of diversity in the diet, suggesting a range of foods that include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Specifically, he encourages the inclusion of superfoods known for their high nutrient density, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts. Foods like kale, oats, and blueberries are amongst the recommendations owing to their health benefits. For instance, kale is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie leafy green packed with fiber, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. Oats, versatile and delicious, are loaded with benefits for the whole body, with soluble fiber content that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Blueberries and Liver Health

Blueberries, in particular, have properties that can help keep liver health, gut health, and weight loss progress on track with anthocyanins and quercetin supporting liver health and resveratrol content fostering the growth of beneficial bacteria. They are also lower in calories compared to other fruits and can potentially enhance metabolism with their catechin content.

Greens Powder: A Convenient Nutrient Boost?

On the supplement front, Primal Harvest Primal Greens, a popular greens powder, claims to provide all the essential nutrients and antioxidants our body needs. It includes a blend of superfoods, probiotics, digestive enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, and purports to support gut health, digestion, immune system, energy, and performance. However, there are concerns about the effectiveness of the ingredients, potential side effects, and the lack of third-party testing for quality. At approximately $1.33 per serving, the cost-value proposition depends on individual nutritional goals and budget.

By integrating these foods and potential supplements into daily meals, individuals can achieve a more nutritious diet that contributes to overall health. The meals proposed by Owusu are likely to be simple to prepare, affordable, and accessible, encouraging people to make healthier food choices without significant lifestyle disruptions. These recommendations come at a time when the awareness of the role diet plays in long-term health outcomes is on the rise.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
11 seconds ago
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
In a heartbreaking incident that has impacted the entire nation, a public figure and a mother of six children, known internationally for her courageous battle against cancer, has passed away. This tragic event has stirred an outpouring of sorrow and condolences across Australia, with thousands moved by her resilience and determination. A Nation Mourns a
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
4 mins ago
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
4 mins ago
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
34 seconds ago
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
2 mins ago
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
3 mins ago
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
12 seconds
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
13 seconds
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
17 seconds
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
35 seconds
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
55 seconds
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
1 min
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
1 min
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
1 min
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
1 min
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app