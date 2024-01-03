en English
Fitness

Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki

Dr. Mohit Karki, a renowned sports nutrition expert and former athlete, brings to light the significance of a balanced diet for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. In his elucidation, he underscores that attaining fitness is not merely a game of calories but an intricate balance of macronutrients and micronutrients.

Macronutrients and Micronutrients: Their Roles

According to Dr. Karki, carbohydrates and fats are the primary sources of energy for the body, while protein plays an indispensable role in post-exercise recovery. Essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, and calcium also contribute to the overall fitness regime. He accentuates that the ratios of these macronutrients should be individualized, based on specific fitness goals.

Nature over Packaging

Dr. Karki strongly recommends whole foods and vegetables over packaged foods. He acknowledges, however, the role of dietary supplements in addressing nutrient deficiencies. In such cases, he suggests including whey or plant protein powders for protein, fish oil for essential fatty acids, and a reliable multivitamin in the diet. Vitamin D3 supplementation may be necessary in cases of deficiency.

Post-Workout Nutrition and Fitness Myths

For muscle recovery and growth, Dr. Karki highlights the importance of post-workout nutrition that includes carbohydrates for glycogen replenishment, protein for muscle repair, and micronutrients for various bodily functions. He also busts common nutrition and fitness misconceptions, such as the beliefs that high protein diets harm the kidneys, weightlifting stunts growth in youth, water should not be consumed during workouts, and that weight loss is about eating less and avoiding fats.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

