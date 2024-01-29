Bahrain's Supreme Council of Health Initiates Construction of BBK Health Center

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH) in Bahrain, chaired by Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, has begun constructing the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) Health Center in Galali, Muharraq. This initiative has been met with widespread appreciation, underscoring BBK's sustained commitment to the health sector.

A Narrative of Evolutionary Development

In line with the kingdom's expansive development strategy, endorsed by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and fortified by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this project is a significant milestone. Minister of Works, Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, emphasized that the health center would adhere to the highest engineering standards, with a marked emphasis on sustainability, green building, and energy conservation.

Unveiling the BBK Health Center

The BBK Health Center will sprawl across 6,828 square meters, boasting a range of medical facilities. These include consulting rooms, emergency sections, dental clinics, and a dedicated Maternal and Child Health Department. The center's design, spanning two floors, will host 14 consulting clinics, 14 nurse examination rooms, 12 emergency rooms, eight dental clinics, administrative offices, and a Maternal and Child Health Department, making it one of Bahrain's most extensive health projects.

Health Initiatives in Bahrain: A Commitment to Enhancement

Health Minister Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan reiterated Bahrain's devotion to health sector improvements via such developmental schemes. Dr. Abdulwahab Mohammed from Primary Health Care and Abdulrahman Saif, BBK Group CEO, both acknowledged the private sector's significant role in health initiatives. Upon completion, the BBK Health Center is set to cater to the health needs of Galali and its surrounding regions.