Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth

In the midst of Scotland’s second COVID-19 lockdown in January 2021, a beacon of hope and support emerged in Perth. The Bag O Chips group, the brainchild of Pete Chan, Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club, and weightlifting coach Paul Garvie, was born out of a desire to combat the isolation and mental strain caused by the pandemic. What started as an invitation to join them for complimentary chips and Irn Bru at China China, followed by a socially distanced walk around Perth, has metamorphosed into a cornerstone for mental health support.

Facing the Storm

Despite initial criticism and accusations of breaking lockdown rules, the group persisted. Their resilience was evidenced by the formation of an online support network and strict adherence to COVID-19 restrictions. This resilience, coupled with the therapeutic nature of walking in a group setting, has enabled Bag O Chips to survive and thrive in the face of adversity.

Consistency is Key

Every Wednesday, without fail, a group departs from Bell’s Sports Centre for the now-famous walk. The only exception to this consistency was a single cancellation due to flooding. This regularity, this assurance of companionship and support, is what has drawn people from various backgrounds and experiences with mental health to join the walk.

A Safe Space

Bag O Chips has achieved more than just providing an opportunity for exercise and fresh air. It has created a space where participants can openly discuss and share their struggles with mental health in a supportive environment. The success of the initiative is attributed to its simplicity, consistency, and the therapeutic nature of walking in a group setting.