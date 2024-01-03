Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership

The bustling streets of 18th St. now house a safe haven for new and expectant mothers: Baby Bump. The community-focused retail store, now under the ownership of Irish immigrant Natasha Leonard, is a beacon of support and education for women navigating the often tumultuous journey of motherhood. Leonard, having grappled with postpartum anxiety and isolation herself, is redefining the Baby Bump space to counter these challenges and create a support network that she found lacking in her own experience.

Reviving and Expanding Classes

Leonard is relaunching and expanding Baby Bump’s class offerings, which had been on hold due to the COVID pandemic. The classes are designed to empower and support women through various stages of motherhood. From prenatal and postnatal yoga, Pilates, infant massage and CPR, to a unique baby sign language class, the range of classes provides an enriching learning experience.

Addressing the Realities of Motherhood

More than just practical skills, Leonard’s vision for Baby Bump offers a platform for women to share and discuss the emotional and physical challenges of motherhood. In tackling common infant issues like colic, the community provides collective wisdom and much-needed reassurance. The upcoming classes will delve deeper into the non-medical aspects of childbirth and postpartum life, including mood disorders, relationships, nutrition, and sleep deprivation.

Preparing for a Journey, Not a Destination

Leonard’s mission extends beyond the first few months of a baby’s life. Plans for seasonal family events, as well as classes on potty training and sleep training, are in the pipeline, aiming to support parents as their children grow. For more information about Baby Bump’s classes and how to become part of this supportive community, visit their website.