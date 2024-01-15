en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Azerbaijan’s President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has inaugurated a state-of-the-art military hospital complex for the State Border Service in Baku, the capital city. The facility, located on Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, is a significant upgrade from the previous military hospital, constructed in the 1970s.

A New Era of Military Healthcare

The new hospital represents a pivotal shift in Azerbaijan’s military healthcare system. It incorporates contemporary medical technologies and is designed in consideration of recent wartime experiences. The hospital complex spans over eight floors and includes auxiliary buildings, covering a total area of 24,760 square meters. With a capacity of 240 beds, it can be expanded to accommodate 700 beds during wartime, ensuring preparedness for any potential emergencies.

State-of-the-art Facilities

The complex comprises of 903 rooms, 17 departments, and 80 wards, making it a comprehensive healthcare unit for the military. The Emergency Medical Center within the hospital is operational round-the-clock, providing immediate care for critically ill patients. This state-of-the-art facility is capable of accommodating 100,000 to 110,000 outpatients and 17,000 to 20,000 inpatients annually.

Additional Amenities and Services

Aside from its primary healthcare functions, the hospital complex also houses additional amenities including waiting and meeting rooms, dining facilities, and a laboratory. Moreover, a maternity center has been established for female military personnel of the State Border Service, emphasizing an inclusive approach to medical care.

Following the tour of the facilities, President Aliyev concluded the opening ceremony with a group photo with the medical staff, marking a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s military healthcare system.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

