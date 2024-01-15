Azerbaijan’s President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has inaugurated a state-of-the-art military hospital complex for the State Border Service in Baku, the capital city. The facility, located on Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, is a significant upgrade from the previous military hospital, constructed in the 1970s.

A New Era of Military Healthcare

The new hospital represents a pivotal shift in Azerbaijan’s military healthcare system. It incorporates contemporary medical technologies and is designed in consideration of recent wartime experiences. The hospital complex spans over eight floors and includes auxiliary buildings, covering a total area of 24,760 square meters. With a capacity of 240 beds, it can be expanded to accommodate 700 beds during wartime, ensuring preparedness for any potential emergencies.

State-of-the-art Facilities

The complex comprises of 903 rooms, 17 departments, and 80 wards, making it a comprehensive healthcare unit for the military. The Emergency Medical Center within the hospital is operational round-the-clock, providing immediate care for critically ill patients. This state-of-the-art facility is capable of accommodating 100,000 to 110,000 outpatients and 17,000 to 20,000 inpatients annually.

Additional Amenities and Services

Aside from its primary healthcare functions, the hospital complex also houses additional amenities including waiting and meeting rooms, dining facilities, and a laboratory. Moreover, a maternity center has been established for female military personnel of the State Border Service, emphasizing an inclusive approach to medical care.

Following the tour of the facilities, President Aliyev concluded the opening ceremony with a group photo with the medical staff, marking a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s military healthcare system.