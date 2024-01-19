Ayushman App BIS 2.0 Launched: A Leap Forward in India's Healthcare Revolution

In a significant move to bolster India's healthcare infrastructure, the National Health Authority has announced the release of Ayushman App BIS 2.0. This development is part of the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which is aimed at amplifying the reach and impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Ayushman App BIS 2.0: A New Era in Healthcare

Available on the Google Play Store, the Ayushman App BIS 2.0 enables beneficiaries of the AB-PMJAY to create their PMJAY Cards. This initiative is particularly targeted at those in the A&N Islands who hold Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Ration Cards. These cardholders can also procure their PMJAY Cards by visiting their nearest Gram Panchayats and Health Centers.

Unified Efforts for PMJAY Card Distribution

In an effort to streamline the distribution of PMJAY Cards, the District Administration of North & Middle Andaman has formed Gram Panchayat level teams. These teams, comprising members from various departments, have embarked on a mission-mode campaign. Their objectives include visiting homes and health centers to generate PMJAY Cards. A significant milestone was achieved on the inauguration day with the creation of 1615 cards in the North & Middle Andaman district.

Self-Registration and Benefits

Beneficiaries are encouraged to carry their Ration Card, Aadhaar Card, and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number when visiting the centers. They also have the option to self-register for a PMJAY Card via the official PMJAY website. The process is straightforward and involves OTP verification and document uploads. The PMJAY scheme offers eligible families cashless treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations at empaneled hospitals nationwide.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a staggering 48,96,774 physical cards have been distributed under the AB-PMJAY scheme, with a total of 4,51,492 Ayushman cards created at health camps. The cumulative number of cards created to date stands at 2,61,11,405. This monumental feat is a testament to the commitment of the government and the healthcare sector in making quality healthcare accessible to all.