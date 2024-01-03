Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare

Amidst rising concerns over the overuse of antibiotics and its contribution to reducing the lifespan of animals, the veterinary community has witnessed an increasing interest in the realm of ayurvedic veterinary medicine. This natural and cost-effective alternative has been perceived as an antidote to conventional treatments, particularly in India.

Ayurveda in Veterinary Medicine

In 2022, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation took a leap forward by introducing a line of ayurvedic medicines specifically designed for cattle diseases. Following a similar approach, KVM Research Labs in Puducherry has recently launched a dedicated division for ayurvedic veterinary products, named ‘mruga ayurveda’. This initiative was taken to honor the company founder’s late brother, a veterinarian by profession.

KVM Research Labs, a company with a rich history of exporting ayurvedic products since 1988, has taken a significant step towards the fusion of tradition and science. Experts like Antony Prabhakar and N Vengadabady have acknowledged the growing problem of anti-microbial resistance and emphasized the need for more research and clinical trials. This collaborative effort involving farmers and research institutes aims to validate the effectiveness of these ayurvedic veterinary medicines.

Government Support and Traditional Practices

With the endorsement of government departments including Ayush, Animal Husbandry, and the National Dairy Board, the ayurvedic veterinary movement has gained significant momentum. Ayurveda, with its roots in ancient texts like Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita, has been extensively promoted by these authorities.

Traditionally, before the advent of allopathic medicine, indigenous treatments were the primary recourse for cattle ailments. Even today, in many Indian villages, ayurvedic remedies are commonly used for treating digestive issues, intestinal worms, and respiratory infections among cattle. Despite this, scientific studies in ayurvedic veterinary medicine are presently scant, highlighting a gap that needs to be filled.

Future of Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine

Given the rapid growth of the pet care ecosystem in India, characterized by urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a decrease in childbirth rates, the potential for ayurvedic veterinary medicine is immense. The number of pets in Indian households has surged from 22 million in 2019 to over 32 million in the last quarter of 2022, indicating a bright future for this sector.

With urban fertility rates falling and disposable income on the rise, the pet healthcare sector is set for significant expansion over the next five years. The industry is evolving towards organized care, focusing on preventive care, quality nutrition, and specialty diets. The rising demand for pet care products and nutraceuticals further solidifies the potential for ayurvedic veterinary medicine, marking a new era of animal healthcare.