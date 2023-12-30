en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:48 am EST
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

Renowned Ayurveda specialist, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, recently shared her expertise on managing diabetes, highlighting the profound impact of lifestyle choices on the condition. With a medical career spanning over half a decade, Dr. Savaliya has treated countless diabetic patients, her approach intertwining conventional medicine with holistic lifestyle practices.

The Perils of a Sedentary Lifestyle

Dr. Savaliya’s first cautionary tale revolves around the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle. She asserts that inactive individuals are more susceptible to type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s use of glucose. To counteract this, Dr. Savaliya suggests a daily regimen of 40 minutes of physical activity, such as walking, cycling, cardio exercises, or yoga. She also recommends 20 minutes of breathwork or pranayama, practices known to enhance blood circulation and stimulate insulin secretion.

Food – The Double-Edged Sword

Next, Dr. Savaliya delves into dietary habits, highlighting certain foods that can hinder blood glucose control. These culprits include white sugar, maida (processed foods), raw dry fruits, curd, and gluten. However, she doesn’t just list the foes; she provides friends too. She advises the diabetic community to embrace natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables and encourages moderate consumption of cow milk and ghee. Furthermore, she advocates for healthier grain alternatives like millets, known for their high nutrient content.

Eating Habits and Their Impact

Continuing the conversation on food, Dr. Savaliya points out that late-night eating can disrupt blood sugar levels, thereby increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. She advises an early dinner, ideally before sunset, or by 8 pm for those whose work schedules do not permit. This practice aims to align the body’s metabolic processes with its natural circadian rhythm.

The Kapha Dosha and Day-Sleeping

In her fourth point, Dr. Savaliya addresses the Ayurvedic concept of Kapha dosha, a principle that can influence a person’s physical and mental health. Day-sleeping, she warns, can increase this dosha, leading to elevated blood glucose levels. Consequently, she advises individuals with high blood sugar to avoid this practice.

The Reliance on Anti-Diabetic Medication

Finally, the Ayurveda expert warns against the sole reliance on anti-diabetic medication. While such medication is essential in managing diabetes, she argues that it can cause liver and kidney damage if not accompanied by a healthy routine. Thus, she underscores the importance of balancing medication with a robust and healthy lifestyle.

0
Health India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

By Mazhar Abbas

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
@Health · 19 mins
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
heart comment 0
Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

By Dil Bar Irshad

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
11 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
15 seconds
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
1 min
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
2 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
2 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
3 mins
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
3 mins
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
3 mins
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app