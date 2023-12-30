Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

Renowned Ayurveda specialist, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, recently shared her expertise on managing diabetes, highlighting the profound impact of lifestyle choices on the condition. With a medical career spanning over half a decade, Dr. Savaliya has treated countless diabetic patients, her approach intertwining conventional medicine with holistic lifestyle practices.

The Perils of a Sedentary Lifestyle

Dr. Savaliya’s first cautionary tale revolves around the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle. She asserts that inactive individuals are more susceptible to type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s use of glucose. To counteract this, Dr. Savaliya suggests a daily regimen of 40 minutes of physical activity, such as walking, cycling, cardio exercises, or yoga. She also recommends 20 minutes of breathwork or pranayama, practices known to enhance blood circulation and stimulate insulin secretion.

Food – The Double-Edged Sword

Next, Dr. Savaliya delves into dietary habits, highlighting certain foods that can hinder blood glucose control. These culprits include white sugar, maida (processed foods), raw dry fruits, curd, and gluten. However, she doesn’t just list the foes; she provides friends too. She advises the diabetic community to embrace natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables and encourages moderate consumption of cow milk and ghee. Furthermore, she advocates for healthier grain alternatives like millets, known for their high nutrient content.

Eating Habits and Their Impact

Continuing the conversation on food, Dr. Savaliya points out that late-night eating can disrupt blood sugar levels, thereby increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. She advises an early dinner, ideally before sunset, or by 8 pm for those whose work schedules do not permit. This practice aims to align the body’s metabolic processes with its natural circadian rhythm.

The Kapha Dosha and Day-Sleeping

In her fourth point, Dr. Savaliya addresses the Ayurvedic concept of Kapha dosha, a principle that can influence a person’s physical and mental health. Day-sleeping, she warns, can increase this dosha, leading to elevated blood glucose levels. Consequently, she advises individuals with high blood sugar to avoid this practice.

The Reliance on Anti-Diabetic Medication

Finally, the Ayurveda expert warns against the sole reliance on anti-diabetic medication. While such medication is essential in managing diabetes, she argues that it can cause liver and kidney damage if not accompanied by a healthy routine. Thus, she underscores the importance of balancing medication with a robust and healthy lifestyle.