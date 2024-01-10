Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

In a pioneering move, the gynaecology department at Ayr Hospital in NHS Ayrshire & Arran has embraced a ‘life changing’ procedure for women dealing with heavy menstrual bleeding. The treatment, known as Novasure endometrial ablation, is now being offered as an outpatient procedure under local anaesthetic, marking a first in the region’s gynaecology services.

Novasure Endometrial Ablation: A Revolutionary Approach

This minimally invasive technique involves the removal of a thin layer of the uterus lining, a process that aims to reduce or even halt heavy periods. The decision to introduce this procedure under local anaesthetic is a game-changer, promising patients a quicker recovery time and fewer side effects compared to the conventional method of using general anaesthetic.

Leaders in Gynaecological Innovation

The introduction of this innovative approach has been led by Consultant Gynaecologists Dr Iain Martin and Dr Inna Sokolova. Their efforts, supported by Gillian Shearer from Hologic and Mr Nibs Biswas from Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, have culminated in the successful implementation of this new treatment modality.

Positive Patient Feedback and Future Outlook

The response from patients has been overwhelmingly positive. Women who have undergone the procedure have reported a significant improvement in their quality of life. The gynaecology department is now fully equipped and trained to continue offering this procedure, which is expected to impact the lives of many more women in the region.