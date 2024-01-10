en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

In a pioneering move, the gynaecology department at Ayr Hospital in NHS Ayrshire & Arran has embraced a ‘life changing’ procedure for women dealing with heavy menstrual bleeding. The treatment, known as Novasure endometrial ablation, is now being offered as an outpatient procedure under local anaesthetic, marking a first in the region’s gynaecology services.

Novasure Endometrial Ablation: A Revolutionary Approach

This minimally invasive technique involves the removal of a thin layer of the uterus lining, a process that aims to reduce or even halt heavy periods. The decision to introduce this procedure under local anaesthetic is a game-changer, promising patients a quicker recovery time and fewer side effects compared to the conventional method of using general anaesthetic.

Leaders in Gynaecological Innovation

The introduction of this innovative approach has been led by Consultant Gynaecologists Dr Iain Martin and Dr Inna Sokolova. Their efforts, supported by Gillian Shearer from Hologic and Mr Nibs Biswas from Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, have culminated in the successful implementation of this new treatment modality.

Positive Patient Feedback and Future Outlook

The response from patients has been overwhelmingly positive. Women who have undergone the procedure have reported a significant improvement in their quality of life. The gynaecology department is now fully equipped and trained to continue offering this procedure, which is expected to impact the lives of many more women in the region.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Kurt Knutsson, popularly known for his tech-savvy insights, has rolled out a novel iPhone shortcut titled ‘Reflect on the Day’. This ingenious tool is designed as a journaling aid, aiming to help users introspect on their day-to-day experiences. An Intuitive Journaling Aid The shortcut prompts users to respond to five thought-provoking questions, focusing on their
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
5 mins ago
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
8 mins ago
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
2 mins ago
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
4 mins ago
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
4 mins ago
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
13 seconds
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
1 min
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
1 min
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
2 mins
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
2 mins
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
4 mins
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
4 mins
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
4 mins
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
5 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app