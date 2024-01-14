Ayodhya’s Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program

In the historic city of Ayodhya, a sanitation worker’s dedication and commitment to her profession have earned her a place of honor. Santoshi Durga, a 35-year-old woman known for her substantial contribution to the medical field as an autopsy assistant, has been recognized for her relentless service to her community. With over 700 postmortems to her name, Durga has demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication, often going above and beyond her call of duty.

From Sanitation Worker to Autopsy Assistant

Before her commendable work as an autopsy assistant, Durga served as a sanitation worker at the Jeevan Deep Committee at Narharpur Primary Health for nearly 18 years. Despite the challenges and societal pressures associated with her role, she remained steadfast, providing an essential service to the community with unwavering commitment.

An Unexpected Honor

Durga’s hard work was duly recognized when she received an invitation to the prestigious Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla, set to take place on January 22. The Ram Mandir Trust, in a testament to her valued service, extended this honor. Durga expressed her surprise and gratitude for this recognition, acknowledging it as a divine call from Lord Ram himself, which moved her to tears of joy.

Community Pride and Acknowledgement

The community and local authorities shared in the joy of Durga’s recognition, considering it a matter of pride. Her invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will witness a diverse array of attendees, is a reflection of her remarkable dedication. The event, expected to be a grand occasion, will feature representatives from various communities, religious leaders, and notable personalities.