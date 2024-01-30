AVROBIO Finalizes Reverse Merger with Tectonic Therapeutic, Changes Nasdaq Symbol to TECX

In a strategic corporate maneuver, AVROBIO has finalized a reverse merger with Tectonic Therapeutic. This move was anticipated as early as July 2023 and was executed with the principal objective of enabling Tectonic Therapeutic, previously a private entity, to become a publicly traded company without engaging in the conventional initial public offering (IPO) process.

Rebranding and New Trading Symbol

As a consequence of the merger, AVROBIO will undergo a comprehensive rebranding, including a modification of its Nasdaq trading symbol to TECX. This change signifies the culmination of the merger and the inauguration of the new entity's presence in the public market.

Potential Implications for Stakeholders

This development is set to have a myriad of implications for the stakeholders of both AVROBIO and Tectonic Therapeutic, encompassing shareholders, employees, and customers, as well as the biotechnology industry on a broader scale. The merger's ramifications will be felt most acutely by Tectonic as it acquires the privileges and responsibilities of being a public company, such as access to capital markets for funding.

AVRO and Tectonic Therapeutic: The Merger Details

The Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization between AVROBIO Inc and Tectonic Therapeutic Inc outlined terms including the conversion of Tectonic common stock into AVRO common stock and the acceleration of vesting of options. Pre-Merger Tectonic stockholders are expected to own approximately 40.2% of the combined company, while pre-Merger AVRO stockholders are anticipated to own around 22.3% of the combined entity. The merger is intended to qualify for federal income tax purposes as a tax-free reorganization.

Furthermore, the merger has led to Tectonic continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVRO. Tectonic Therapeutic, co-founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew C. Kruse of Harvard Medical School, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of GPCR-targeted therapeutic proteins.