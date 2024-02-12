Aviceda Therapeutics Advances AVD-104 in Phase 2/3 Trial for Geographic Atrophy Treatment

In a significant stride towards combating Geographic Atrophy (GA), Aviceda Therapeutics has embarked on the second phase of its Phase 2/3 SIGLEC trial. The trial will assess the efficacy and safety of AVD-104, pitting it against avacincaptad pegol in the treatment of GA, a condition affecting millions worldwide.

A Beacon of Hope: AVD-104 and the Fight Against Geographic Atrophy

As of February 12, 2024, Aviceda Therapeutics is stepping up its efforts in the battle against Geographic Atrophy, a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The biotechnology company is conducting the second part of its Phase 2/3 SIGLEC trial, which aims to investigate the potential of AVD-104 in treating this sight-threatening condition.

Geographic Atrophy, characterized by progressive degeneration of retinal cells, currently lacks approved treatments. As a leading cause of irreversible vision loss in older adults, GA is a growing concern for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Promising Preliminary Results: The First Phase of the SIGLEC Trial

The first part of the SIGLEC trial, an open-label study involving 30 patients, demonstrated the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal injection of AVD-104. This encouraging outcome has paved the way for the second phase, which will delve deeper into the drug's efficacy and safety profile.

The Road Ahead: AVD-104 vs. Avacincaptad Pegol

The second phase of the trial, a multicenter, double-masked, and randomized study, will compare AVD-104 with avacincaptad pegol, an investigational drug for GA treatment. Participants will receive doses for 12 months, with an optional extension of an additional 12 months.

The primary outcome of the trial will be the difference in growth rate of the geographic atrophy area between AVD-104 and the comparator. This crucial piece of information will help determine whether AVD-104 has the potential to become a breakthrough therapy for Geographic Atrophy.

As Aviceda Therapeutics forges ahead with the SIGLEC trial, hope is on the horizon for those affected by Geographic Atrophy. With careful analysis of the results, the medical community may soon have a powerful tool to combat this debilitating condition.

Key points: