Avera Health Plans Expansion of Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota

South Dakota’s Avera Health is set to expand behavioral health services in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, aiming to enhance access to these vital facilities. The move comes as part of an effort to address the growing need for mental health care in these areas. The expansion encompasses an additional 16 beds for adult care in the new Helmsley Behavioral Health Center in Sioux Falls, with funding from federal appropriations and grants, and a new 18-bed unit in Aberdeen for adults, seniors, and adolescent crisis stabilization, backed by state grants and a significant contribution from Dacotah Bank. The proliferation of these services is projected to increase the total capacity of the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital to 162 beds by spring 2025.

Avera Health’s Expansion Drive

Avera Health’s commitment to the mental health sector is evident in their continuous efforts to increase access to inpatient care for behavioral health. In Sioux Falls, the expansion involves the addition of 16 beds for adult care, a project financed through grants, including a substantial $2.1 million from federal appropriations supported by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds office, and $1.2 million backed by Gov. Kristi Noem. The completion of this project is anticipated by spring 2025.

Boost in Aberdeen’s Behavioral Health Services

In Aberdeen, Avera has plans to establish an 18-bed unit catering to adults, seniors, and providing crisis stabilization for adolescents. This project is funded by a state grant and ARPA funding. The Avera Foundation has succeeded in raising over $35.5 million to bolster Avera Behavioral Health services. This expansion includes a new adult unit at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls and a new unit at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen for patients of various ages.

Implications of Expansion

Through the expansion of behavioral health services, Avera Health is not only creating more spaces to cater to patients in need but also generating new solutions in the broader landscape of mental health care. These steps demonstrate the importance of addressing mental health as a critical part of community well-being and reflect the changing attitudes towards mental health in our society. The expansion is a significant stride towards bridging the gap in mental health services in South Dakota and a testament to Avera Health’s commitment to this cause.