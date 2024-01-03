Avera Drives Mental Health Initiatives with Expansions Across South Dakota

Healthcare provider Avera is making substantial strides in enhancing behavioral health services in South Dakota, with significant expansions to the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls and Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen. These initiatives underline a pressing need for timely, dignified, and respectful mental health care.

Avera Boosts Adult Care in Sioux Falls

In Sioux Falls, Avera is set to augment the Helmsley Behavioral Health Center’s capacity by adding 16 new beds for adult care. Funded by federal and state grants totaling $3.3 million, the expansion includes the establishment of a new Adult A unit catering to patients with severe mental health conditions. The current unit will be remodeled into an Adult D unit, focusing on sub-acute care. This expansion will bring the total bed count to 162, positioning the hospital as the fourth largest in the state. The completion target for the Sioux Falls expansion is spring 2025.

Expanding Services in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital is laying plans to create an 18-bed unit for adults, seniors, and adolescents in crisis. The project will utilize a $2.4 million state grant and a $1.5 million donation from Dacotah Bank. The Aberdeen project, set to complete by fall 2024, will feature private rooms, gym and activity spaces, and therapy group areas. Concurrently, the hospital will continue to provide residential addiction care in its existing facility.

Significance of Avera’s Expansion

Avera’s expansion underlines the increasing need for accessible and comprehensive behavioral health services. As the stigma surrounding mental health continues to fade, the demand for such services is on the rise. By bolstering its resources, Avera is not only expanding its capacity to provide care but also reinforcing its commitment to addressing the mental health needs of South Dakota’s residents.