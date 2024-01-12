Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a pioneering medical device company, has successfully wrapped up an animal safety study for its proprietary ablation technology. The groundbreaking technology, designed to manage pain and treat diseases related to the nervous system, has met all safety inputs with no reported procedure-related side effects.

Focus of the Safety Study

The study centered on evaluating the acute safety and feasibility of tissue ablation in a porcine model. Over a three-day post-ablation observation period, the company’s ablation catheters were used to target distal artery regions. The study’s positive results have paved the way for further clinical exploration.

Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study

With the successful completion of the animal safety study, Autonomix is now gearing up for a first-in-human clinical study slated to commence in the first quarter of 2024. The upcoming study will explore the use of RF ablation for reducing pancreatic cancer pain.

Significant Advancement in Pain Management

Autonomix’s technology promises to be a significant leap forward in current pain management methods. It offers an alternative to opioids and invasive ethanol injections, which often have limited effectiveness and potential side effects. The company’s solution could alleviate debilitating pain caused by pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. Further, it has potential applications in cardiology, renal denervation, and chronic pain management across various diseases.

The announcement does contain forward-looking statements regarding the development and potential of Autonomix’s technology. There are certain associated risks and uncertainties. Investors are reminded that the securities offered by Autonomix are speculative and suitable only for those who can absorb a total loss of investment. The company has filed an offering statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and plans to list its securities on a national exchange, subject to meeting ongoing requirements.