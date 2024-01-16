Automated Orders in EMRs Boost Palliative Care Consultations, Reveals Study

In a landmark study, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has discovered that automated orders in electronic medical records (EMRs) can dramatically increase palliative care consultations for hospitalized patients suffering from serious illnesses. The researchers shifted the system from an opt-in to an opt-out model, allowing doctors the opportunity to cancel a pre-set order. This significant change led to a sharp rise in consultation rates from 16.6% to 43.9%, and reduced the time to consultation by 1.2 days.

Unprecedented Scope

The research, published in JAMA, is the most extensive study of inpatient palliative care to date, involving over 34,000 patients with chronic illnesses such as COPD, dementia, and kidney failure across 11 hospitals. Prior studies primarily targeted patients with cancer or heart failure in academic settings. However, this study included conditions that are less represented and frequently occur in community hospitals - where the majority of Americans receive their healthcare.

Implications and Findings

The study, conducted between March 2016 and November 2018, revealed that clinicians seldom canceled the default orders, suggesting the strategy's acceptability. While the automated orders did not reduce overall hospital stays, they led to a 9.6% median reduction in length of stay for patients who received palliative care solely due to the default order. Furthermore, more patients were discharged to hospice care, indicating an enhancement in the quality and patient-centeredness of end-of-life care. It is important to note, however, that the study did not show an impact on mortality rates.

A New Direction

The revelations from this study have sparked further research, including a new trial funded by a $27.5 million award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). This trial aims to test a strategy that involves training generalists to provide palliative care. The study was made possible through the support of the National Institutes of Aging and the Otto Haas Charitable Trust. With its findings, this study underscores the potential of automated processes in healthcare in improving patient care, and opens up new avenues for the future of palliative care.