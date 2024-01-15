en English
Health

Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study

A groundbreaking study has uncovered a bidirectional link between autoimmune diseases and perinatal depression (PND), providing a new perspective on these two health conditions. The research, led by Emma Bränn, PhD, and published in Molecular Psychiatry, relies on extensive data from the Swedish Medical Birth Register. This data encompasses roughly 815,000 women and 1.3 million pregnancies in Sweden, spanning from 2001 to 2013.

Autoimmune Disease and PND: A Two-Way Street

The study reveals that women diagnosed with an autoimmune disease are 30% more likely to suffer from PND. Reciprocally, women with a history of PND exhibit a similar heightened risk of developing an autoimmune disease. These correlations were observed even after considering genetic and environmental factors, with the findings further corroborated through a sibling comparative analysis.

Shared Biological Mechanisms

The link between autoimmune disease and PND suggests that shared biological mechanisms may underlie both conditions, independent of any psychiatric comorbidities. This connection is particularly pronounced in the case of PND and multiple sclerosis (MS), where the risk increases twofold in both directions.

Implications for Healthcare

The findings of this study carry substantial implications for healthcare providers. They indicate the necessity for increased vigilance in screening for depression and autoimmune diseases in respective risk populations. The research team anticipates that their discoveries will contribute to enhanced maternal healthcare funding and support, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Health Sweden
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

