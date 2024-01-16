Autistic Traits and Speech Perception: Unveiling the Connection

In a recent study aimed at exploring the correlation between autistic traits and the ability to perceive speech in the presence of background noise, researchers hypothesized that individuals with higher autistic traits would struggle more with speech perception, particularly against non-vocal noise. This was attributed to their increased attention to non-vocal sounds. The study also aimed to discern the effects of autistic traits from those of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) traits, given the common comorbidity of ADHD with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

Study Participants and Methodology

The research involved 105 female Japanese university students who participated in an online survey, including the Autism-Spectrum Quotient (AQ) Japanese version. The survey was followed by an experiment involving 40 participants, 2 of whom were excluded due to technical issues and 1 due to outlier results. The experiment measured speech reception thresholds (SRTs) against different types of noise.

Data Analysis and Results

For data analysis, a Generalized Linear Mixed Model (GLMM) was employed, and Bayesian correlational analyses were used to investigate the relationship between ADHD traits and the ability to perceive speech in noise. The results aimed to clarify whether the difficulty in perceiving speech in noisy environments is more closely associated with autistic or ADHD traits.

Implication and Context of the Study

The study found a marginally significant effect of autistic traits on speech perception performance, but advised caution in interpretation. It suggested that individuals with ASD and high autistic traits experience difficulties in perceiving speech in background noise, especially with temporal dips. The study speculated that auditory filtering difficulties and lack of social orienting might contribute to these challenges. It further highlighted that individuals with ASD demonstrate lower performance in speech perception in noise with temporal dips than typically developed individuals due to weaker attentional bias toward social stimuli.

In a broader context, a recent UCalgary study indicated that 17% of its student population is considered neurodivergent, encompassing those with autism, ADHD, OCD, dyslexia, anxiety disorders, Tourette's syndrome, and more. A study by Statistics Canada investigated the role neurodivergence plays in post-secondary enrolment rates, finding that only 48% of youth diagnosed with neurodivergence enrolled in post-secondary. This underlines the need for principles and strategies for implementing inclusivity in learning and work environments for neurodivergent individuals.