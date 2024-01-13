en English
Autistic Boy’s Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
The tragic death of seven-year-old Alfie Antony Nicholls, a non-verbal autistic boy, has highlighted the grave consequences of medical oversight. A severe case of malnutrition, caused by an undiagnosed condition known as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), led to a cardiac arrest that took Alfie’s life on December 17, 2021. The failure to detect Alfie’s health crisis until post-mortem has sparked a fierce critique of the medical professionals involved and ignited conversations about diagnosing and managing eating disorders in individuals with autism.

Dismissed Symptoms and Missed Diagnosis

Lucy Morrison, Alfie’s mother, had repeatedly sought medical help, fearing that something was wrong with her son’s health. Despite Alfie’s significant sensory difficulties affecting his eating habits and leading to a highly restrictive diet, health professionals dismissed the concerns as ‘part of his autism’. The gravity of Alfie’s malnutrition was only acknowledged after his death, reflecting a severe lapse in medical diligence.

ARFID: A Complex Eating Disorder

ARFID, the condition that led to Alfie’s severe malnutrition, is a complex eating disorder often mistaken for picky eating. It involves a disturbed eating pattern, often due to sensory sensitivities, leading to a lack of interest in food or avoidance of certain foods, resulting in malnutrition. In Alfie’s case, despite the noticeable decrease in his food intake after starting school, his condition was overlooked, and no significant action was taken to address his eating habits.

Call for Increased Awareness and Action

In the wake of Alfie’s death, Lucy Morrison is advocating for increased awareness and better management of ARFID. She aims to ensure that other children do not suffer the same fate as her son. To prevent future deaths, the South Manchester Coroner’s Court is compiling a report outlining necessary preventive measures. These efforts are a stark reminder of the urgent need for medical professionals to recognize and appropriately respond to the complexities of managing eating disorders in individuals with autism.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

