Autism Centre for Excellence Celebrates Decade of Transformational Support in Delhi

The Autism Centre for Excellence (ACE) marked its 10th anniversary at Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi, showcasing a decade of profound support and empowerment for individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Founded by The Special Child Trust in 2014, ACE has been at the forefront of providing specialized training for teachers, fostering parental support groups, and offering crucial resources to the autism community.

Advertisment

Reflecting on a Decade of Achievements

During the anniversary event, speakers including Archana Nayar, the founder and director of ACE, highlighted the organization's mission to bridge the gap in available resources for autism support in India. The celebration featured performances by ACE students and a play by teachers and therapists, illustrating the transformative journeys of individuals with autism. Over the years, ACE has successfully catered to 89 children, providing personalized support and conducting intensive training for 140 staff members to enhance the quality of care.

Empowering Through Art and Expression

Advertisment

The event also spotlighted the creative talents of ACE students, displaying artwork created as a form of expression. Behavioral therapist Kanupriya Sagar emphasized the importance of art, music, and various forms of expression in supporting students' development. The sale of these artworks directly benefits the student artists, further encouraging their creative explorations.

Looking Towards the Future

As ACE looks ahead, the focus remains on celebrating every achievement and continuing to provide a supportive community for individuals with autism. By championing inclusivity and understanding, ACE strives to expand its reach and impact, ensuring a brighter future for many more children and families affected by autism.