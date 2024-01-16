Authors of 'Anticancer Living' to Discuss Principles of Anti-Cancer Lifestyle at Community Hospital

On an invigorating Tuesday evening, the conference room of the Monument View Medical Plaza will be buzzing with anticipation. The public, free of charge, will gather to witness a riveting presentation by Dr. Lorenzo Cohen and his wife Allison Jefferies, authors of the transformative book 'Anticancer Living.' The talk, orchestrated by Grand Valley Oncology, is set in the newly constructed wing of the Community Hospital.

The Mix of Six

Dr. Cohen and Jefferies will delve into the core principles of anti-cancer living, famously known as the 'mix of six.' These are not mere theories but foundational pillars to living a lifestyle that not only attempts to prevent cancer but also fosters overall well-being. They are the result of countless hours of rigorous research and extensive clinical experience.

Empowering the Public

The intent of this presentation is far from merely academic. The aim is to empower individuals with knowledge and tools to make lifestyle changes and adopt habits that could potentially keep cancer at bay. The relevance extends beyond those at risk of cancer to essentially everyone interested in fostering a healthy lifestyle.

Grand Valley Oncology: Pioneering Health Education

Grand Valley Oncology, located in the new wing of the Community Hospital, continues its mission to provide not only state-of-the-art treatment but also vital health education. By hosting this event, they reiterate their commitment to community health and wellness, taking it beyond the confines of the hospital walls.