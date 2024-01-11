en English
Austria

Austrian Defense Secretary Flags Obesity and Stress as Hurdles to Military Recruitment

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
In a recent address, Austria’s Defense Secretary Klaudia Tanner has expressed rising concern over the state of potential military conscripts’ physical and psychological fitness. She pinpointed obesity and stress as key obstacles to military recruitment. The year 2023 witnessed a decline in the number of fit conscripts, with 31,516 deemed fit—a drop of 528 from the previous year. In addition, 3,421 were temporarily unfit, and 9,989 were unfit.

A Call for Healthier Youth

Tanner underscored the pressing need for the nation’s youth to strive for better health and fitness. She held up the worrying figures of unfit conscripts as a clear call to action. The Defense Secretary also highlighted the successful introduction of voluntary military service for women. Since its introduction in April, the initiative saw 126 women enlisting, thus helping to bolster the dwindling numbers of military conscripts.

Public Sentiments towards Armed Forces

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Defense revealed a high willingness for civilian service. However, it also revealed a low willingness to bear arms in defense of the country, with only 31% expressing readiness to do so. This contrasts with the generally positive view of the Austrian Armed Forces, which saw increases in approval for their importance and domestic operations. Interestingly, their foreign missions were viewed less favorably.

Austria’s Defense Budget on the Rise

Austria’s defense budget has been on an upward trajectory, exceeding €4 billion this year. It is projected to break the €5 billion mark by 2027. The country has plans to channel these funds into military equipment and civilian employment within the military. Such a move could potentially address the issue of declining military suitability and contribute to a more robust defense force.

Austria Health Military
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

