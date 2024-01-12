en English
Crime

Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support

On an ordinary Tuesday morning, a downtown Austin park turned into a scene of disturbing violence as 19-year-old college student, Gregory Seth Gott, was brutally attacked by a man wielding a machete. The incident, described by authorities as ‘random and unprovoked,’ left Gott with severe injuries to his hands and arms, a skull fracture, and injuries to his legs and back.

Heroic Bystanders Intervene

In the midst of the chaos, several bystanders stepped in to intervene during the attack. One courageous individual managed to distract the assailant, causing him to give chase, while others rushed to provide first aid to Gott. Their quick thinking and timely intervention possibly saved Gott’s life, holding the fort until emergency services arrived.

Assailant Arrested

The attacker, identified as 24-year-old Ashton Kaine Talley, was later arrested by the Austin Police Department. Talley has been formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Community Rallies in Support

Gregory Seth Gott is now set for surgery to assess the extent of damage to his limbs. He is expected to face a challenging few months ahead, likely unable to use his hands and arms. Despite the traumatic ordeal, Gott has found solace in the overwhelming support he has received from friends, family, and the wider community. A GoFundMe campaign set up to aid his recovery swiftly reached its $10,000 goal, demonstrating the solidarity of the Austin community in times of adversity.

Reflecting on the incident, Gott has chosen to focus on the beauty he found in the midst of the horror – the unity, solidarity, and love he received from many. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the strength of human spirit, the power of community, and the hope that can be found even in our darkest hours.

Crime
