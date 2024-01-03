AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP

AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd., collectively coined as AusperBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a keen focus on oligonucleotide therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), has announced the appointment of Dr. Will Wei as its Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), Senior Vice President (SVP). Dr. Wei’s appointment comes with extensive experience and leadership roles in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, including illustrious stints at GSK and Roche.

Dr. Wei’s Role at AusperBio

Dr. Wei’s rich industry experience will contribute significantly to AusperBio’s strategic execution, pipeline progression, and proficient navigation of the complex drug development landscape. His track record in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry makes him an ideal fit for AusperBio’s ambition to advance oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for creating transformative therapies. Dr. Wei has expressed his enthusiasm about joining AusperBio, particularly mentioning the impressive clinical data and the rapid development of AusperBio’s AHB-137 program.

AusperBio’s Mission and Vision

AusperBio’s primary mission is to focus on finding a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. The company’s proprietary Med-Oligo ASO platform, with its potential to enhance the efficacy of current ASO therapeutics, holds promising prospects. Combined with targeted delivery conjugation technologies, AusperBio is poised to address a wide spectrum of viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases. This strategic approach sets AusperBio apart in the biotechnology landscape.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Wei’s appointment at AusperBio marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. His expertise will augment the company’s efforts in advancing the cure for HBV and beyond. As AusperBio continues to push the boundaries of oligonucleotide therapies, the biotech community keenly anticipates the transformative therapies that the company will develop under Dr. Wei’s leadership.