Health

Auckland’s West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Auckland’s West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population

An unprecedented surge in the population of bluebottle jellyfish has been recorded on Auckland’s west coast beaches, a phenomenon that coincides with the seasonal upswing in the growth of plankton, their primary source of sustenance. The longer daylight hours characteristic of this season stimulate plankton proliferation, thereby providing a fertile feeding ground for jellyfish.

Jellyfish Population in Auckland’s Waters

According to Dr. Dennis Gordon, a preeminent jellyfish expert and emeritus researcher at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), the region’s waters are a host to 35 different species of jellyfish. The most frequently observed among these are the moon jellyfish, lion’s mane, and spotted jellyfish.

The lion’s mane and spotted jellyfish are notorious for their painful stings. When these jellyfish come into contact with human skin, their microscopic stinger cells, known as nematocysts, discharge venom. This can result in symptoms such as red or purple discoloration, a tingling or numbing sensation, and a burning pain.

Precautionary Measures and Treatment

For those planning to venture into waters known to be inhabited by jellyfish, Dr. Gordon recommends wearing wetsuits as a protective measure. He also provides guidance on treating jellyfish stings.

Contrary to common myths, urine should not be applied on a jellyfish sting, as it can intensify the pain. The recommended course of action is to rinse the affected area with seawater, remove any remaining tentacles using a dry towel, immerse the area in hot water, and apply pain relief or antihistamines as required.

Dr. Gordon emphasizes that while jellyfish are fascinating creatures of delicate beauty, they should be admired from a safe distance to avoid any unpleasant encounters.

Health
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

