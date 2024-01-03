en English
Crime

Auckland’s Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City’s Safety

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Amid the neon glow of Auckland’s Central Business District, an unsettling incident unfolded at Myers Park on December 29. A group of seven friends, all in their late teens and early 20s, found themselves on the wrong end of a brutal assault. The aggressors, suspected to be gang members, demanded money and hurled insults, leaving their victims battered, bruised, and fearing for their safety.

Unsettling Encounter

The victims, two of whom are brothers, were approached by a larger group who quickly turned hostile. The ensuing violence inflicted head injuries on the brothers and brutally assaulted the rest of the group. The mother of the brothers has expressed her fears for their safety in the aftermath of the ordeal. She described the scene as a horrifying spectacle of violence that left her sons bleeding and traumatized.

Systemic Shortcomings

The incident has shed light on the alarming level of crime in the city and the apparent lack of immediate care. The victims’ desperate calls for help were met with indifference from bystanders, who neither intervened nor called the police. When law enforcement did arrive on the scene, they failed to pursue the offenders. Moreover, the victims were subjected to an 8.5-hour wait at Auckland City Hospital due to a reported shortage of ambulances.

Aftermath and Accountability

One of the sons suffered a fractured nose, a concussion, and a head injury but was relieved to find no internal damage following a CT scan. The family’s relief, however, was short-lived as they grappled with the disheartening reality of the city’s crime situation and lack of immediate care. The police confirmed that an 18-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the assault, scheduled to appear in court on January 9. Te Whatu Ora, the health service, declined to comment on individual cases due to privacy but acknowledged that high demand can lead to long wait times in emergency departments.

Crime Health New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

