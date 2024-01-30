Attorney General Merrick Garland to Undergo Back Surgery, Sets Transparency Precedence

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to undergo a 'minimally invasive' back surgery, a procedure anticipated to last around 90 minutes. The operation will be performed under general anesthesia, and Garland will delegate his responsibilities to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco before, during, and briefly after the surgery as he recovers. He is expected to return home on the same day of the surgery and resume work the week of February 5, 2024.

Garland's Office Sets Precedence in Transparency

In contrast to recent events involving Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Garland's office has demonstrated a commitment to transparency. Austin, who recently returned to the Pentagon following a secretive hospitalization due to prostate cancer surgery and subsequent complications, failed to inform the White House in a timely manner about his inability to perform his duties. This oversight led to a two-week stay in intensive care, two reviews, and significant changes to federal guidelines. The revised guidelines now mandate that the White House should be informed promptly when a Cabinet member is unable to perform their duties.

Previous Health Disclosures by Garland

Garland's office, however, has a history of publicly disclosing his medical procedures in advance. A similar routine was followed in 2022, when the office released clear communication about the expected duration of Garland's absence and his work resumption. The Attorney General's commitment to transparency highlights the importance of the public's right to information and sets a precedent for fellow Cabinet members.

Implications of the Procedure

Garland's surgery and the temporary delegation of his duties to Monaco will not interfere with the functioning of his office. Garland's anticipated return to work in the week of Feb. 5 indicates a swift recovery and minimal disruption to his official responsibilities. The meticulous planning and clear communication surrounding Garland's surgery reflect his commitment to his role and the public's right to know.