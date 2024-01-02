Atrium Health Welcomes the First New Year Babies of 2024

Celebrations rang in as the first baby of 2024 was born at an Atrium Health facility. The joyous event occurred at Atrium Health Cabarrus, precisely at 12:06 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The newborn tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.76 inches in length. The elated parents, Jonathan and Rachel Cannon, welcomed this beautiful addition to their family, who is yet to be named and will join an older brother at home.

New Year’s Day filled with New Arrivals

The Atrium Health Cabarrus was not the only Atrium Health facility that ushered in a New Year baby. Several other hospitals under the Atrium Health umbrella in the Greater Charlotte region reported similar joyous news. Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center welcomed a newborn at 12:07 a.m., merely a minute after the Cabarrus facility. This was closely followed by another birth at Atrium Health University City at 12:43 a.m. and yet another at Atrium Health Pineville at 1 a.m.

A Special Token for the New Year’s Babies

To commemorate the special circumstance of their birth, all the New Year’s babies born at Atrium Health facilities were gifted a special commemorative beanie and swaddle blanket. These token gifts serve as a unique memento of their arrival at the start of a new year, marking the beginning of their life journey.

Atrium Health Navicent and Fairview Park Hospital Join the Celebrations

Other Atrium Health facilities also joined in the New Year celebrations with their first babies. Atrium Health Navicent greeted Amelia Mendez, born at 4:14 a.m. on January 1 to Luis and Xiomara Mendez of Lizella. Amelia measured 19.5 inches and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin reported the birth of Ella Jean Newton just before 7 a.m., bringing joy to parents Victoria and Chandler. The news of the first babies of 2024 was not confined to Atrium Health facilities alone but echoed across hospitals in Ohio, Detroit, Oregon, D.C., California, and Illinois.