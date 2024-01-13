Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention

On January 14, Atrium Health’s healthcare professionals will experience a surge in their wages. The increase, which will affect various job categories like nurses aides, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and other workers, will see the minimum wage raised by one dollar. The adjustment will lift the minimum wage from the present $16.50 per hour to $17.50. This shift is a segment of a broader compensation strategy involving a 3% across-the-board base pay rise, translating into a $117 million salary increment for Advocate Health workers in the Carolinas.

Atrium Health’s Compensation Strategy

The healthcare provider, Atrium Health, has announced that the hourly minimum wage will increase from $16.50 per hour to $17.50. This increase will benefit 31,700 hourly workers, encompassing nurses aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental service technicians. The total investment from the hospital system is $328 million, with $45 million dedicated for hourly workers and an additional $40.9 million for salary investments. Alongside this, a 3% across-the-board base pay increase will also be implemented for more than 64,000 Atrium workers in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama.

140% Wage Growth Since 2012

Over the past decade, Atrium Health has implemented significant increases in the minimum wage, demonstrating a 140 percent growth since 2012. The health system will increase base pay for the majority of its workforce by a minimum of 3%, investing a total of $328.4 million into its team members’ compensation. This includes higher wages for 31,700 hourly workers in roles such as nursing aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental service technicians. Furthermore, the organization is expected to provide more than $125 million in added funding as part of other compensation programs it offers its teammates.

Boosting Atrium Health’s Workforce

From January 14, the Atrium Health system will increase base pay for the majority of its workforce by a minimum of 3%, with its hourly minimum wage also rising to $17.50 per hour in both the Triad and Charlotte. The system’s current minimum is $16.50 per hour. The 3% across-the-board base pay increase amounts to an additional $117 million in salaries distributed among more than 64,000 Atrium Health employees across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama. The increased minimum wage will result in higher wages for 31,700 hourly workers in roles such as nursing aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental services technicians. This significant investment of $328.4 million on employee compensation, with $117 million linked to the pay increases, exceeds recent raises by other healthcare providers in the region. The pay increases are aimed at attracting and retaining the best talent, and they also include recalibration of pay ranges for jobs within the organization. Other healthcare providers such as Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have also increased their minimum wages, benefiting thousands of employees.