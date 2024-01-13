en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention

On January 14, Atrium Health’s healthcare professionals will experience a surge in their wages. The increase, which will affect various job categories like nurses aides, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and other workers, will see the minimum wage raised by one dollar. The adjustment will lift the minimum wage from the present $16.50 per hour to $17.50. This shift is a segment of a broader compensation strategy involving a 3% across-the-board base pay rise, translating into a $117 million salary increment for Advocate Health workers in the Carolinas.

Atrium Health’s Compensation Strategy

The healthcare provider, Atrium Health, has announced that the hourly minimum wage will increase from $16.50 per hour to $17.50. This increase will benefit 31,700 hourly workers, encompassing nurses aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental service technicians. The total investment from the hospital system is $328 million, with $45 million dedicated for hourly workers and an additional $40.9 million for salary investments. Alongside this, a 3% across-the-board base pay increase will also be implemented for more than 64,000 Atrium workers in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama.

140% Wage Growth Since 2012

Over the past decade, Atrium Health has implemented significant increases in the minimum wage, demonstrating a 140 percent growth since 2012. The health system will increase base pay for the majority of its workforce by a minimum of 3%, investing a total of $328.4 million into its team members’ compensation. This includes higher wages for 31,700 hourly workers in roles such as nursing aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental service technicians. Furthermore, the organization is expected to provide more than $125 million in added funding as part of other compensation programs it offers its teammates.

Boosting Atrium Health’s Workforce

From January 14, the Atrium Health system will increase base pay for the majority of its workforce by a minimum of 3%, with its hourly minimum wage also rising to $17.50 per hour in both the Triad and Charlotte. The system’s current minimum is $16.50 per hour. The 3% across-the-board base pay increase amounts to an additional $117 million in salaries distributed among more than 64,000 Atrium Health employees across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama. The increased minimum wage will result in higher wages for 31,700 hourly workers in roles such as nursing aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, and environmental services technicians. This significant investment of $328.4 million on employee compensation, with $117 million linked to the pay increases, exceeds recent raises by other healthcare providers in the region. The pay increases are aimed at attracting and retaining the best talent, and they also include recalibration of pay ranges for jobs within the organization. Other healthcare providers such as Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have also increased their minimum wages, benefiting thousands of employees.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
45 seconds ago
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
In response to the chilling temperatures and escalating pollution levels in Lahore, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken special measures to safeguard children’s health. Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, LGH has mobilized its pediatric unit, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahid and Professor Dr. Faheem Afzal, to primarily
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
3 mins ago
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
4 mins ago
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
1 min ago
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
2 mins ago
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
3 mins ago
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
5 seconds
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
21 seconds
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
44 seconds
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
45 seconds
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
1 min
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
1 min
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
1 min
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
2 mins
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
2 mins
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
22 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
42 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app