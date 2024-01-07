Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan’s Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support

In the heart of southeast Atlanta’s Cabbage Town neighborhood, a local eatery known as Jenchan’s has stirred controversy by implementing a 4% surcharge on customer bills. The purpose? To provide health insurance for its employees. Famous for its delectable fusion of pizza and Chinese cuisine, with the Vietnamese Pork pizza being a standout, Jenchan’s has taken a bold step amid rising healthcare costs. The sourdough starter for the pizza, lovingly nurtured over seven years, is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to quality and continuity, a value they aim to extend to their employee benefits.

Following the Trend, Facing the Backlash

Inspired by other Atlanta-based restaurants who’ve tread this path before, Jenchan’s saw this as the only viable way to afford health coverage for their staff. The surcharge is transparently indicated on the menu, a move to ensure customers are aware before placing an order. However, the decision has stirred the waters, leading to a wave of negative comments and even threatening messages on their Facebook page.

Community Support Amidst Controversy

In the face of criticism, Jenchan’s has also seen a surge of support. Patrons of the restaurant have commended the initiative, appreciating the effort to take care of employees’ health needs. For now, the additional charge will only cover full-time employees working 35 hours or more per week.

Highlighting the High Cost of Health Insurance

The owners, including Emily Chan, have used this strategy not only to offer support to their employees but also to shed light on the exorbitant costs of health insurance. In a revealing confession, they admitted that even their own son isn’t on their health plan due to its cost. The controversy surrounding Jenchan’s move is a stark reminder of the healthcare challenges faced by small businesses and their employees, particularly in the food industry.