Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare

In the heart of southeast Atlanta, a unique fusion joint called JenChan’s, serving both pizza and Chinese cuisine, has found itself at the center of a heated debate. This family-owned restaurant has faced a wave of backlash, and even threats, for implementing a four percent health insurance charge on diners’ checks. The move, sparked by a tripling in the premiums for the employees’ health insurance last year, aims to cover these costs for the restaurant’s full-time staff, who work over 35 hours a week.

Health Insurance Charge: A Necessity or a Burden?

While a majority of JenChan’s customers have expressed their support for the initiative, a vocal minority have expressed their discontent on various social media platforms. Among these reactions, an abusive post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, suggesting physical harm to the owners, stands out. The post was prompted by a customer’s objection to the additional fee on their bill. Despite such a severe backlash, owner Emily Chan has stood her ground, maintaining the fee for over a year and a half. She views this as a means to address the broader health insurance crisis and initiate a conversation around the affordability of health insurance.

Transparent Communication and Customer Response

Chan’s decision to be transparent about the additional charge reflects her commitment to fostering this important discussion. The restaurant has communicated the change to customers through messages on menus, receipts, and signage. If a customer expresses dissatisfaction with the charge, the restaurant readily offers to remove it. This approach has not only enabled JenChan’s to cover the health insurance costs for its staff but also led to a moment of triumph when the collected fees almost perfectly matched the premium expenses.

Standing Firm Amid Backlash

Emily Chan’s unwavering stance on the health insurance charge, despite the threats and backlash, is a testament to her commitment to her employees’ welfare and the larger issue of affordable healthcare. Her actions serve as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by small businesses in the current healthcare crisis. With the local community’s support, JenChan’s continues to stand its ground, shining a spotlight on an issue that resonates far beyond the confines of a single restaurant in Atlanta.