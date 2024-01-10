en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare

In the heart of southeast Atlanta, a unique fusion joint called JenChan’s, serving both pizza and Chinese cuisine, has found itself at the center of a heated debate. This family-owned restaurant has faced a wave of backlash, and even threats, for implementing a four percent health insurance charge on diners’ checks. The move, sparked by a tripling in the premiums for the employees’ health insurance last year, aims to cover these costs for the restaurant’s full-time staff, who work over 35 hours a week.

Health Insurance Charge: A Necessity or a Burden?

While a majority of JenChan’s customers have expressed their support for the initiative, a vocal minority have expressed their discontent on various social media platforms. Among these reactions, an abusive post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, suggesting physical harm to the owners, stands out. The post was prompted by a customer’s objection to the additional fee on their bill. Despite such a severe backlash, owner Emily Chan has stood her ground, maintaining the fee for over a year and a half. She views this as a means to address the broader health insurance crisis and initiate a conversation around the affordability of health insurance.

Transparent Communication and Customer Response

Chan’s decision to be transparent about the additional charge reflects her commitment to fostering this important discussion. The restaurant has communicated the change to customers through messages on menus, receipts, and signage. If a customer expresses dissatisfaction with the charge, the restaurant readily offers to remove it. This approach has not only enabled JenChan’s to cover the health insurance costs for its staff but also led to a moment of triumph when the collected fees almost perfectly matched the premium expenses.

Standing Firm Amid Backlash

Emily Chan’s unwavering stance on the health insurance charge, despite the threats and backlash, is a testament to her commitment to her employees’ welfare and the larger issue of affordable healthcare. Her actions serve as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by small businesses in the current healthcare crisis. With the local community’s support, JenChan’s continues to stand its ground, shining a spotlight on an issue that resonates far beyond the confines of a single restaurant in Atlanta.

0
Business Health United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Japanese Stock Markets Soar: Topix Hits 34-Year High Amid Weakening Yen
On a recent Wednesday, Japanese stock markets experienced a significant surge, with the broad Topix index hitting a 34-year high and the Nikkei 225 index reaching its highest point since 1990. This remarkable performance in the Japanese financial landscape was primarily driven by a weakening yen and a decline in bond yields, both of which
Japanese Stock Markets Soar: Topix Hits 34-Year High Amid Weakening Yen
Environmental Permit Granted, Paving Way for Europe's Most Sustainable Ethane Cracker
17 mins ago
Environmental Permit Granted, Paving Way for Europe's Most Sustainable Ethane Cracker
Polish Banking Giant Pekao Eyes Potential Expansion into Lithuania
17 mins ago
Polish Banking Giant Pekao Eyes Potential Expansion into Lithuania
Significant Trade Recorded for Network18: 1.3 Crore Shares Exchanged
5 mins ago
Significant Trade Recorded for Network18: 1.3 Crore Shares Exchanged
DeltaCorp Shares IPO Plans and GST Impact in CNBC-TV18 Interview
5 mins ago
DeltaCorp Shares IPO Plans and GST Impact in CNBC-TV18 Interview
WINAIR's Expanded Flight Services: A Boon for Dominica and Caribbean Integration
9 mins ago
WINAIR's Expanded Flight Services: A Boon for Dominica and Caribbean Integration
Latest Headlines
World News
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
58 seconds
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
2 mins
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
3 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
3 mins
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
Anunoby’s Brilliance Propels Knicks to Fifth Straight Victory
4 mins
Anunoby’s Brilliance Propels Knicks to Fifth Straight Victory
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
5 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
7 mins
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
7 mins
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
7 mins
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
31 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app