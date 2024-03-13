At 95, Prof. Gururaj Mutalik Shares Secrets to Longevity and Health

Professor Gururaj Mutalik, the venerable first professor and head of the Department of Medicine at Pune's B J Government Medical College, is on the cusp of celebrating his 95th birthday. With a life rich in both experience and accomplishment, he attributes his longevity to a disciplined lifestyle, comprising stress avoidance, adequate exercise, and a balanced diet. As he prepares to deliver the Dr B B Dikshit Oration, his insights into ageing and health are gaining widespread attention.

Keys to a Healthier Life

According to Prof Mutalik, the formula for slowing the ageing process is not enigmatic but rooted in simplicity and discipline. Emphasizing the importance of diet adjustments with age, regular yoga, exercise, stress management, periodic fasting, and sufficient sleep, he outlines a holistic approach to health that has served him well over the decades. His personal experiments with various diets underscore a tailored approach to nutrition, arguing what works for one may not suit another.

Inspiration and Influence

Reflecting on his upbringing in Ainapur, Belgaum, Prof Mutalik credits his father, an ayurvedic physician, for instilling the values of discipline and a healthy lifestyle from a young age. This upbringing not only shaped his personal habits but also his professional ethos. As the first head of the Department of Medicine at BJGMC and a former director of the WHO office at the United Nations, New York, he has always advocated for research and innovation in medical science, contributing significantly to the field.

Legacy and the Future

As Prof Mutalik approaches his 95th birthday, coinciding with the onset of spring, he remains actively engaged in the medical community, especially in the 65+ demographic, teaching them the importance of maintaining health through disciplined living. His legacy, however, extends beyond his personal achievements, having been instrumental in establishing the Research Society of BJ Medical College and pioneering genetic research in India. Looking forward, Prof Mutalik is optimistic about the advancements in medicine and genetics, staying abreast of developments to continue his contributions to the field.

Professor Gururaj Mutalik's journey is a testament to the power of disciplined living and proactive health management. As he shares his insights and experiences, he not only celebrates his own longevity but also offers a roadmap for others to follow, proving that age, indeed, can be just a number when approached with the right mindset and practices.