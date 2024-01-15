en English
Health

Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women’s Health

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women’s Health

Dr. Bruce Willett, a well-respected General Practitioner, has been vocal about the importance of increased awareness when it comes to sexually transmitted infections (STIs). He has stressed that STIs can often occur without any symptoms, a fact that is especially true for women. Infections like chlamydia are known to not present any signs of illness, yet they can lead to severe health issues.

The Silent Threat of STIs

Chlamydia, a common and often silent STI, can lead to serious health problems such as pelvic inflammatory disease and can significantly impact fertility. The insidious nature of this infection lies in its lack of symptoms at the time of initial infection, often leading to late diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Willett warns that due to the potential asymptomatic nature of STIs, individuals who believe they may be at risk should consider getting tested, even in the absence of symptoms. This precautionary measure can be particularly crucial in preventing the progression of these infections and the associated health risks.

The Importance of Regular Testing

The UNB page on Healthy Sexuality offers valuable information about the importance of STI testing. It states that many people can be infected with an STI without showing any symptoms. The page also outlines the general symptoms of STIs and the importance of getting tested when starting a new sexual relationship or if a partner tests positive for an STI.

Further, it provides information about common STIs such as HIV, HPV, Hepatitis B, herpes, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. It includes details about symptoms, treatment options, and the availability of free STI tests at the CC Jones Student Health Centre and the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre.

Staying Informed, Staying Safe

In conclusion, raising awareness about the often silent nature of STIs is vital. Regular testing, even in the absence of symptoms, is a key preventive measure. Knowledge about these infections, their potential impacts, and the importance of early detection can play a significant role in maintaining one’s health and wellbeing.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

