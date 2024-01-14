en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices

On the bustling global stage of mobility and road safety, the voice of Ramon Leonel Urena, president of the Alliance for Health and Road Safety Foundation (ASVIL), resonates with clarity and conviction. Drawing from his expertise in Road Safety from Johns Hopkins University, Urena underscores the paramount importance of adhering to best practices for road safety.

Identifying Key Risk Factors

Urena outlines five primary risk factors that contribute to traffic deaths and injuries: seat belts, speed, alcohol intake, helmets, and child restraint systems. Emerging risk factors, such as distraction, fatigue, psychoactive substances, and electric bicycles, are also acknowledged as significant contributors to the current road safety landscape.

Global Road Safety Report 2023: A Mixed Bag

The Global Road Safety Report 2023 reveals a slight decrease in fatalities, with a reported 1.19 million road deaths per annum – a 5% drop from 2010. This, Urena acknowledges, is progress; however, it falls dramatically short of the 50% reduction target. He also draws attention to the fact that only six countries have laws that comply with World Health Organization (WHO) best practices concerning the identified risk factors.

ASVIL’s Recommendations

ASVIL puts forth several measures to address these risk factors. These include avoiding speeding, employing designated drivers or utilizing public transportation to circumvent alcohol-related accidents, and ensuring that vehicles are in good mechanical condition. The use of child restraint seats is strongly advocated, and motorcyclists are urged to wear helmets and adhere to traffic laws. Furthermore, ASVIL advises against using cell phones while driving and proposes regular breaks to prevent fatigue. On the matter of seat belts, Urena’s message is clear: using them can reduce mortality by 50% in the event of a crash.

As the world navigates its way towards safer roads, the words of Urena serve as a vital compass, guiding towards a future where road safety is not an afterthought, but an integral part of our daily commute.

0
Health Safety
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
47 seconds ago
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
In a shocking incident, a man was unexpectedly attacked in broad daylight while walking to his car, sustaining injuries that required immediate medical attention. The victim, identified only as Butt, described the unsuspecting assault as taking place without any prior warning, indicating that the attacker was a large, younger man who pushed him face-first onto
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
24 mins ago
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
34 mins ago
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
11 mins ago
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
17 mins ago
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
23 mins ago
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Latest Headlines
World News
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
47 seconds
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
1 min
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
1 min
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
3 mins
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
3 mins
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
3 mins
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
4 mins
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
4 mins
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
5 mins
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app