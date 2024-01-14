ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices

On the bustling global stage of mobility and road safety, the voice of Ramon Leonel Urena, president of the Alliance for Health and Road Safety Foundation (ASVIL), resonates with clarity and conviction. Drawing from his expertise in Road Safety from Johns Hopkins University, Urena underscores the paramount importance of adhering to best practices for road safety.

Identifying Key Risk Factors

Urena outlines five primary risk factors that contribute to traffic deaths and injuries: seat belts, speed, alcohol intake, helmets, and child restraint systems. Emerging risk factors, such as distraction, fatigue, psychoactive substances, and electric bicycles, are also acknowledged as significant contributors to the current road safety landscape.

Global Road Safety Report 2023: A Mixed Bag

The Global Road Safety Report 2023 reveals a slight decrease in fatalities, with a reported 1.19 million road deaths per annum – a 5% drop from 2010. This, Urena acknowledges, is progress; however, it falls dramatically short of the 50% reduction target. He also draws attention to the fact that only six countries have laws that comply with World Health Organization (WHO) best practices concerning the identified risk factors.

ASVIL’s Recommendations

ASVIL puts forth several measures to address these risk factors. These include avoiding speeding, employing designated drivers or utilizing public transportation to circumvent alcohol-related accidents, and ensuring that vehicles are in good mechanical condition. The use of child restraint seats is strongly advocated, and motorcyclists are urged to wear helmets and adhere to traffic laws. Furthermore, ASVIL advises against using cell phones while driving and proposes regular breaks to prevent fatigue. On the matter of seat belts, Urena’s message is clear: using them can reduce mortality by 50% in the event of a crash.

As the world navigates its way towards safer roads, the words of Urena serve as a vital compass, guiding towards a future where road safety is not an afterthought, but an integral part of our daily commute.