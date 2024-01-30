Astiva Health: Innovating Personalized Healthcare Delivery

Astiva Health, a pioneering healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans, is making waves with its innovative strategy in providing personalized and comprehensive healthcare. The company's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, recently elaborated on Astiva's ethos and business model during an interview on the Bell2Bell Podcast, part of the InvestorBrandNetwork's (IBN) distribution network.

From Formation to Expansion

Founded in 2020 with operations kick-starting in 2021, Astiva initially catered to Orange County and San Diego. As of January 2024, the company extended its reach to include Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing responsive healthcare solutions to diverse populations.

The Meaning and Philosophy of Astiva

The name 'Astiva' artfully combines the concepts of 'love' or 'enjoy' with 'life,' mirroring the company's philosophy of cherishing life and its application to healthcare. Dr. Nguyen emphasized the significance of patient involvement in healthcare, asserting that Astiva harnesses the power of technology and efficient operations to offer rich supplemental benefits to its members.

Astiva's Cultural Responsiveness and Community Focus

Astiva Health is noted for its focus on culturally responsive healthcare solutions. It provides multilingual services to cater to the diverse needs of the populations it serves. The company's dedication to underserved communities forms a crucial part of its strategy, as it seeks to build enduring relationships and enhance community well-being.

Astiva Health advocates for individuals to join its healthcare plans, which prioritize personalized care.

