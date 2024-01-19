Asthma Charity Endorses Annual Pillow Replacement for Enhanced Respiratory Health

Open Airways, a prominent asthma charity in Bermuda, is championing a pivotal health initiative tagged 'New Year = New Pillow.' This campaign aims to instill a habit of annual pillow replacement among individuals, potentially enhancing respiratory health, and in particular, providing relief for those grappling with asthma.

Free Pillow Vouchers for Asthma-affected Students

In a bid to bolster its advocacy, Open Airways is set to distribute complimentary pillow vouchers to students diagnosed with asthma, who are enlisted on the 2023-24 Bermuda Student Asthma Registry. This benevolent gesture not only underscores the charity's commitment to alleviating asthma symptoms but also offers practical support to those affected.

Why the Emphasis on Yearly Pillow Replacement?

Lindsay Bishop, the director of asthma education at Open Airways, shed light on the rationale behind this initiative. She highlighted the critical role of pillows as repositories of allergens – including mold, dust mites, fungi, and pet dander – that can precipitate asthma and allergy symptoms. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America corroborates this concern, noting that a considerable fraction of a pillow's weight could be composed of dust mites and their waste.

Additional Suggestions for Asthma Management

Alongside the push for regular pillow replacement, Bishop also advises the routine washing of pillows. Students grappling with asthma are urged to register on the Student Asthma Registry to avail of a free pillow voucher. Open Airways continues its mission beyond this initiative, offering assistance for inquiries related to asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) via their contact number and email.