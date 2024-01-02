Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for ‘Obese’ Officers

The Assam state police force has initiated a second round of Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments for 1,884 officers previously categorised as obese, according to the director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh. The re-evaluation, which aims to maintain a healthy and professional police force, started on Tuesday in Guwahati, Silchar, and Jorhat.

Establishing a Fitness Benchmark

The first BMI assessments were conducted in August 2023, with the Assam government stipulating that officers with a BMI over 30 would have until January 2024 to meet fitness standards or consider voluntary retirement. However, exceptions would be made for those with health conditions like thyroid disease. The BMI, a widely-used health metric, correlates a person’s body fat with their height and weight to determine if they are within a healthy weight range.

Results and Repercussions

In the initial BMI tests, nearly 2.5% of the police personnel were found to be obese, but a significant 97.53% of the force managed to pass. Those who did not pass were given a three-month period to improve their BMI, failing which they would face a follow-up check-up. Police personnel with a BMI over 30 who did not pass the second round were given the option of voluntary retirement, unless they had a valid medical reason.

Supporting Health and Fitness

Ahead of the January re-tests, the Assam Police provided police personnel with BMI over 30 with free medical support. This included various health screenings and necessary medical interventions. The emphasis was not on penalising those who didn’t meet the standards, but rather on creating a healthier police force. This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to maintaining a fit and responsive police force, capable of handling the challenges of their profession.